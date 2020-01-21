Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up to $49.06

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $49.06. Progress Software shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 49,029 shares trading hands.
PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
