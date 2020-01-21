Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Up to $49.06

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.63, but opened at $49.06. Progress Software shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 49,029 shares trading hands.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

