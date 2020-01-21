Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.37, 511,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 878,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $15,734,514.73. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

