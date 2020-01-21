Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.37, 511,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 878,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74.
In other news, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $15,734,514.73. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
