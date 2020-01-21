Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Q2 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.98.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

