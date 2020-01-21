Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International started coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

QD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Qudian has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,155,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,541,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

