Qudian (NYSE:QD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QD. Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International started coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

QD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Qudian has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qudian by 609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,155,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,541,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit