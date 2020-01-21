QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $7.50 and $10.39. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $429,644.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.81 or 0.05531085 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033698 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00127644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

