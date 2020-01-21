Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.44. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Real Goods Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 348.97% and a negative net margin of 253.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

About Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

