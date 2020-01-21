Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,804,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

