Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

