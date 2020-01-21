Revain (R) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $750,755.00

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BitForex, Mercatox and Kucoin. Revain has a total market cap of $18.15 million and $750,755.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.03623113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00205941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitForex, Kuna, OKEx, Mercatox, C-CEX, HitBTC and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

