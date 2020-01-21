Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69.

About Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

