Rhipe (ASX:RHP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.22 ($1.57) and last traded at A$2.31 ($1.64), 197,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.32 ($1.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.56.

Rhipe Company Profile (ASX:RHP)

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rhipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.