Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.26. The stock had a trading volume of 419,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,451. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $273.13 and a 52-week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

