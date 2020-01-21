Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 2.5%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 68,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 23,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Route1 Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

