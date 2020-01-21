Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 260

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 255.45 ($3.36).

MRO opened at GBX 237.90 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 154.20 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

