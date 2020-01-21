Rupee Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,380.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $232,380.00 and $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,442,000 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

