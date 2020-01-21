Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.74

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 33040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several research analysts have commented on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rwe Ag Sp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

