Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC cut its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 7.7% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sib LLC owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 21.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.74. 391,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

