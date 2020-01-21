Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,378 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19,921.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,159,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day moving average is $304.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

