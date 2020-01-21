Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.53 ($11.08). The stock had a trading volume of 305,485 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.98. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

