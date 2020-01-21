Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.46. 266,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

