Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. 777,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,783. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $79.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.