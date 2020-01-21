Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 23.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $35,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 1,162,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,567. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33.

