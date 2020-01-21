Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 875,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

