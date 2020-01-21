Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 336,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

