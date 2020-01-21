Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 933,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,195. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

