Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.32

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 707400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,561,751 shares in the company, valued at $131,235,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.