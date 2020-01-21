Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.43

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and traded as low as $36.60. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

