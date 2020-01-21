Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 1,945,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

