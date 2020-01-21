Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Cut to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to a sector performer rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Severn Trent to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Severn Trent to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.93) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,452.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,209.87. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,588 ($34.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.