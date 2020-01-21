SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.14

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 20051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

