Sib LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sib LLC trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy makes up 0.1% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,046,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688,027. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

