Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.92. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 843,758 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit