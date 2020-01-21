Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.05

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.92. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 843,758 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

