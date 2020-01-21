Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 115,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 200,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. 34,259,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The company has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

