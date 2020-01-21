Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Westrock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Westrock were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 82.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Westrock stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 175,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,166. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Westrock’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

