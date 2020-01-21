Sippican Capital Advisors Has $734,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,928,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,028,172. The firm has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

