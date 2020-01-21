Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 3,255 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 204,790 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 85.0% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5,032.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OneMain by 56.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,540. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

