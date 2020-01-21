Sippican Capital Advisors Takes $220,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

