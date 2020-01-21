Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $887,037,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,624,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 137,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $6.45 on Tuesday, reaching $383.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,550. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $212.37 and a 52-week high of $384.74. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

