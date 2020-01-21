Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. TiVo makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of TiVo worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TiVo by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in TiVo by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TiVo by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

NASDAQ TIVO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 802,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.16.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.