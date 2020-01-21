Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.57 Million Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,597,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 424,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.