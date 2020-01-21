Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.