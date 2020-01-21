Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,080 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,473. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.