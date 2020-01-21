Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 25,580 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth $8,507,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $424,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 95.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 169,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

