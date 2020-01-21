Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,800 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 408,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,673. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

