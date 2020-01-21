Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 50,340 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,340 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

BBBY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 7,946,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

