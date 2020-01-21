Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

