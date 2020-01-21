Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,736,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,952,000 after purchasing an additional 136,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,036. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

