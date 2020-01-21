SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1752 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

