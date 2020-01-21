SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $331.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,668,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.47. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $260.66 and a 12-month high of $332.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.