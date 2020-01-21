SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.27. 42,159,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

